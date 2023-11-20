Pickard will get the starting nod on the road against the Panthers on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Pickard will make his first start of the season for the Oilers, having played in just three NHL games last year with the Red Wings. In the minors, the 31-year-old backstop has posted a 2-2-0 record and .939 save percentage in four contests. Even if Pickard can put together a strong performance, he may not be able to unseat Stuart Skinner from the starting job after he went 3-1-0 in his previous four contests.