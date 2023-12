Pickard will get the home start versus Florida on Saturday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

The Oilers are going with Pickard after Stuart Skinner gave up five goals on 22 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday during a shaky performance. Pickard is 1-1-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .917 save percentage over three appearances this season. Florida is tied for 23rd in the league this season with 2.93 goals per game.