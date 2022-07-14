Pickard (undisclosed) signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.

Jack Campbell was signed to be the No. 1 and Stuart Skinner is likely his backup, so Pickard is at best the third-string option in net for the Oilers. The 30-year-old Pickard struggled in three games with the Red Wings, but he had a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 43 contests with AHL Grand Rapids last year.