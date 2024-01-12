Pickard made 15 saves Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

This was Pickard's seventh start of the season in the backup role since being called up from the AHL on Nov. 9. He kept the game scoreless for two periods until the Red Wings finally solved him twice in the third period. Pickard finished with a .882 save percentage as Detroit was able to get only 17 shots on net as the result of a stifling Oilers defense. Pickard has been a solid backup for Edmonton, with a 2.69 GAA on the season, but his starts have been few and far between.