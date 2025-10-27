Pickard stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Pickard was sharp enough in the third period to get the game to overtime, but he was beaten on a Kiefer Sherwood tip-in goal 1:43 into the extra session. With at least four goals allowed in each of his last three outings, Pickard is not playing well enough in the backup role to provide a meaningful challenge to Stuart Skinner's starting job. If both goalies continue to top out at average, the Oilers will likely feel pressure to make a change in the crease, and Pickard's $1 million cap hit makes him the easier netminder to move out in a trade. The Oilers don't have a back-to-back within the next week, so it's unclear when Pickard will get his next start.