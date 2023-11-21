Pickard stopped 27 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Edmonton grabbed a 3-2 lead early in the second period on a Connor McDavid penalty shot, but Florida tied it up just over a minute later and never looked back. Pickard didn't get much help from his defense and never looked settled in the crease as he made his first NHL start of the season, but that's been par for the course for Oilers netminders so far. The 31-year-old, who was called up from AHL Bakersfield almost two weeks ago, will likely remain an infrequently used backup behind Stuart Skinner -- Edmonton doesn't play on back-to-back nights until just before Christmas.