Pickard stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Stuart Skinner in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Skinner was pulled after giving up five goals on 23 shots over two periods, and Pickard handled most of the third period. The Maple Leafs were able to pot an empty-netter when the Oilers' comeback fell short. Pickard remains at 10-4-0 on the year with a 2.21 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 16 appearances. He'll likely be back between the pipes for the second half of the back-to-back when the Oilers visit the Senators on Sunday.