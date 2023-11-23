Pickard stopped 13 of 14 shots after replacing Stuart Skinner midway through the first period of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Oilers out-scored the 'Canes after Pickard entered the game, but the damage was already done. The 31-year-old journeyman could be in line for more playing time than expected with Skinner potentially in another tailspin, but Pickard isn't going to solve Edmonton's defensive issues. He hasn't appeared in double-digit NHL games since 2018-19, when he posted a 3.86 GAA and .875 save percentage over 17 games between the Flyers and Coyotes.