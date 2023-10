Per Chris Johnston of TSN, Pickard was placed on waivers Saturday.

Pickard has spent parts of eight seasons in the NHL. His big opportunity came in 2016-17, when he went 15-31-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .904 save percentage with the Avalanche. He has been mainly a minor league goaltender ever since and played exclusively for AHL Bakersfield last season, going 23-12-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage. Pickard will report to Bakersfield again if he goes unclaimed.