Pickard stopped all 41 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

Late in the second period, Pickard had to retreat to the locker room to be examined after getting run into, and that was what cost him the shutout. Stuart Skinner didn't face a shot during his brief 1:16 of ice time. Fantasy managers who streamed Pickard will feel a little hard done by, but he still turned in a stellar performance in the second half of a back-to-back. He's now 9-4-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. The Oilers have just two games in the coming week, so Pickard is unlikely to see much playing time in the near future.