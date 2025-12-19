Pickard turned aside all 12 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Pickard entered the game near the end of the second period in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left the game with an apparent lower-body injury. Pickard made the most of his chance, as he blanked the Bruins throughout his time in the crease Thursday. Despite not playing enough for the win, the 33-year-old netminder used his performance to boost his season stats to an .857 save percentage and a 3.91 GAA through 12 appearances. With Jarry's status unknown, Pickard could potentially receive an uptick in playing time moving forward. However, he remains an unreliable option in fantasy until he can post consecutive wins this season. His next chance to take the ice is Saturday in Minnesota.