Pickard has been placed on waivers by the Oilers.
Pickard played three games with the Oilers last season, going 1-1-0 with a 4.29 GAA and a .875 save percentage. The 30-year-old is a depth goalie for the Oilers and will be recalled only if there is an injury to either Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner.
