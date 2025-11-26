Pickard allowed four goals on 22 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Pickard played the final two periods after Skinner gave up four goals on eight shots in the first. This could have been a chance for Pickard to stake a claim to a larger role in the crease, but he again came up short, though he was able to avoid the loss. The 33-year-old is at a 2-3-2 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .847 save percentage through nine appearances. It's unclear which goalie will start Saturday in Seattle.