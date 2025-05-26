Pickard (lower body) took the ice for Monday's practice session, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Considering this is Pickard's first time on the ice with his teammates, he seems unlikely to dress for Game 4 on Tuesday -- especially with Stuart Skinner playing in peak form. Still, once the 33-year-old Pickard gets the all-clear, he should resume his duties as the No. 2 netminder and could be called upon again if Skinner struggles.