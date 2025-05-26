Pickard (lower body) took the ice for Monday's practice session, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Considering this is Pickard's first time on the ice with his teammates, he seems unlikely to dress for Game 4 on Tuesday -- especially with Stuart Skinner playing in peak form. Still, once the 33-year-old Pickard gets the all-clear, he should resume his duties as the No. 2 netminder and could be called upon again if Skinner struggles.
More News
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Will miss start of series•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Still DTD ahead of Game 5•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Considered day-to-day•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Yields four goals in overtime win•