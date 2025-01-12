Pickard turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The veteran netminder looked a little sluggish in the first period, reacting a heartbeat too slowly and allowing short-side goals to Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno, but Pickard got his bearings and shut the door over the second half of the game as the Oilers mounted a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. He has just one regulation loss since the beginning of December over seven appearances, and on the season Pickard is 10-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .896 save percentage.