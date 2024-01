Pickard will guard the road goal versus the Ducks on Sunday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard has gone 2-2-0 with 14 goals allowed across his five appearances this season. The 31-year-old netminder will work the second half of a back-to-back after Stuart Skinner guided the Oilers to a 3-2 shootout win Saturday versus the Kings. The Ducks have scored just 16 goals over their last six games, so this is a favorable matchup for Pickard.