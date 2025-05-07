Pickard stopped 15 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Pickard gave up two goals to Mark Stone in the first 9:03 of the game. After that, the Oilers' defense tightened up, and the offense eventually gave Pickard enough support to earn his fifth straight win. The 33-year-old has yet to lose in six playoff outings, though the Oilers are mostly winning on the strength of their offense rather than any heroics from between the pipes. As long as he continues to get results, Pickard is poised to keep starting, so expect him to tend the twine in Game 2 on Thursday.