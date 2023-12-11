Pickard made 26 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

It's the journeyman netminder's first win in the NHL in nearly two years, with his last coming in late January 2022 when he was a Red Wing. Pickard hasn't seen much action since replacing Jack Campbell on the Oilers' roster over a month ago, but he's posted a strong .918 save percentage in his three appearances. With Stuart Skinner riding a six-game win streak, however, Pickard isn't likely to see a big increase in his role any time soon.