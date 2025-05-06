Pickard will draw the road start against the Golden Knights on Monday in Game 1, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

After replacing Stuart Skinner in Game 2 of the first round, Pickard started in every game for the rest of the series and helped the Oilers beat the Kings in six games. His numbers were nothing to write home about, as he posted an .893 save percentage and 2.93 GAA over five appearances. Based on that, Pickard might not have a long leash in this second-round series against Vegas if he struggles early, and Stuart Skinner will be waiting in the wings if the team is forced to make a switch in goal. Pickard turned aside 20 of 22 shots during a 3-2 win in his sole appearance against the Golden Knights during the regular season.