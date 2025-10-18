Pickard is expected to start in Saturday's road game against New Jersey, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Pickard is making his second start of the campaign after stopping 14 of 15 shots in Edmonton's 3-1 win last Saturday against Vancouver. Pickard tends to do well against the Devils, posting a 4-1-0 record, 1.79 GAA and .927 save percentage across six career regular-season outings. New Jersey has a 3-1-0 record while ranking eighth in goals per game with 3.50 in 2025-26.