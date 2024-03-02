Pickard is slated to protect the home net Sunday against Pittsburgh, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner plays Sunday in Seattle. The 31-year-old Pickard has a 7-3-0 record this season with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 NHL appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.