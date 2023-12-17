Pickard allowed five goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Pickard gave up two goals over the last 1:02 of the first period, and that was too much for the Oilers to come back from. The 31-year-old journeyman has a 1-2-0 record with 11 goals allowed over four NHL appearances this season. He's expected to stay with the big club through the upcoming holiday break, but it's likely only a matter of time before a trade or the recall of Jack Campbell sends Pickard packing back to the AHL.