Pickard turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Alex Killorn spoiled his shutout bid late in the third period on an Anaheim power play, forcing Pickard to settle for his 11th win of the season. The 31-year-old netminder saw consistent action in March, going 4-2-0 in seven outings with an impressive 1.76 GAA and .933 save percentage, but none of his starts came against teams headed to the playoffs and he remains firmly behind Stuart Skinner on the Oilers depth chart.