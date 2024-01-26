Pickard recorded a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Pickard had no trouble against one of the worst road teams in the league. The 31-year-old is responsible for four of the Oilers' 15 wins during their active winning streak, which is now tied for the third-longest in NHL history. This was Pickard's first NHL shutout since 20181-9 when he was with the Flyers. He's at 5-2-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage through eight appearances. His steady play has stabilized the Oilers' backup goalie position, though Pickard continues to be deployed in favorable matchups while Stuart Skinner handles most of the workload.