Pickard is expected to start on the road versus Calgary on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.
Pickard played in just three NHL games last season with the Red Wings in which he went 1-1-0 with a 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage. Despite getting Wednesday's preseason contest, Pickard shouldn't be expected to make the Opening Night roster and figures to head down to the minors closer to the start of the regular season.
