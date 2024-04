Pickard stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Pickard gave up a couple of power-play goals, but that was the extent of the damage. He has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings, giving up 12 goals in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old is 12-6-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 20 outings in a backup role. He's seen closer to a 50-50 split recently, but Stuart Skinner is still the Oilers' top goalie.