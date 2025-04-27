Pickard will guard the home net Sunday against the Kings in Game 4, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard will get a second straight start after stopping 24 of 28 shots in a win in Game 3. The 33-year-old netminder, who entered in relief of a struggling Stuart Skinner in Game 2, went 22-10-1 with a .900 save percentage in the regular season.