Pickard will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard has been a disaster this season, going 2-3-2 with a horrendous 4.04 GAA and an equally as bad .847 save percentage. His peripherals are the worst in the league for any goaltender who has played more than three games. The Kraken are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.46 goals per game.