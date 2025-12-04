Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Starting against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickard will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Pickard has been a disaster this season, going 2-3-2 with a horrendous 4.04 GAA and an equally as bad .847 save percentage. His peripherals are the worst in the league for any goaltender who has played more than three games. The Kraken are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.46 goals per game.
More News
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Poor showing in relief appearance•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Tagged with OT loss Thursday•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Guarding road goal•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Allows five goals Thursday•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Gets starting nod for Thursday•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Awful in relief•