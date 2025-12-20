Pickard will be between the road pipes in Minnesota on Saturday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Pickard is currently the No. 1 goaltender in Edmonton with Tristan Jarry on injured reserve with a lower-body injury suffered Thursday versus Boston. Pickard has been mediocre this season, posting a 3-4-2 mark with a 3.91 GAA and an .858 save percentage. The Wild are generating 3.03 goals per game, tied with Detroit for 15th in the NHL.