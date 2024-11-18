Pickard will guard the road goal Monday versus the Canadiens, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Pickard is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has a 4-2-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Montreal is tied for 19th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.
