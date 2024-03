Pickard will guard the road net Sunday versus the Penguins, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard took the loss in his last outing, allowing three goals on 33 shots Thursday against Columbus. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against the Penguins, who have scored just once in their last two contests. Pickard is 8-4-0 with a .909 save percentage and 2.45 GAA while backing up Stuart Skinner this season.