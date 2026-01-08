default-cbs-image
Pickard will patrol the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has been mediocre this season, posting a 4-6-2 record with a 3.73 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 15 games. His one outstanding game this season came against the Jets, 10 days ago, when he turned aside 41 shots in a 3-1 victory. Winnipeg is 0-6-4 in their last 10 games and have fallen to the bottom of the NHL standings.

