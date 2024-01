Pickard will defend the home crease against Chicago on Thursday, Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260 reports.

Pickard has won his last three starts, part of the Oilers 14-game winning streak. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage, as he has taken over from Jack Campbell as the Oilers' backup to Stuart Skinner. Pickard will face the Blackhawks who are 31st in the NHL in both shots on goal (26.3) and goals per game (2.17).