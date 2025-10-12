Pickard stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks didn't put up much of a fight, and Pickard stopped everything but a Brock Boeser tally early in the third period. It was a stronger showing than Stuart Skinner's shootout loss to the Flames on Wednesday. Pickard wouldn't have to do much to earn at least a 50-percent share of the starts in the Oilers' crease, and that'll be even easier for him to achieve if Skinner's performance remains mediocre. Head coach Kris Knoblauch hasn't yet named a starter for the first game of the Oilers' upcoming road trip, which is Tuesday against the Rangers.