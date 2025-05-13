Pickard (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

After winning six straight outings and helping the Oilers move forward in their postseason run, Pickard has missed back-to-back games as a result of an undisclosed injury. Stuart Skinner posted a 23-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win in Game 4, so Pickard will likely be relegated to the No. 2 netminding gig when he's ready to return to the lineup. Skinner may not have a long leash, though, as he holds a 3.95 GAA and an .857 save percentage over four playoff appearances. Edmonton can advance to the Western Conference Final with a victory in Las Vegas on Wednesday.