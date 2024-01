Pickard stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 7-2 victory over Anaheim.

Pickard was sharp Sunday, allowing just a goal apiece in the first and third periods, though he ultimately didn't have to do much in the blowout win. Overall, Pickard improved to 3-2-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 GAA on the season. He should continue to see the occasional start as Stuart Skinner's backup in Edmonton.