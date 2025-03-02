Pickard allowed just one goal while stopping 35 shots in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Pickard was perfect at even strength for the Oilers as the lone goal he allowed was to Sebastian Aho during a Carolina power play. With the win, the 32-year-old Pickard is up to a 15-6-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Saturday's win was Pickard's first since Feb. 5 when he had a five-game winning streak. The Oilers' backup goaltender has been one of the better relief options in net this season, allowing four goals or more only three times this season. Pickard is a strong streaming option in all fantasy formats when he is slated to start with Edmonton's stacked skating core in front of him.