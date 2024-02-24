Pickard allowed three goals on 19 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Pickard wasn't the only problem with the Oilers' game -- they paced play but only converted two of their 43 shots. The loss snapped Pickard's winning streak at six games. The 31-year-old netminder is down to 7-3-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 11 appearances. Stuart Skinner has struggled lately, but he'll likely be in goal for the second half of a back-to-back when the Oilers host the Flames on Saturday.