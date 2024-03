Pickard allowed four goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

It was a rough outing for Pickard, who allowed four goals (including three on the power play), the most he's allowed in a start since Dec. 16 as the Oilers took the loss despite outshooting Ottawa 36-to-16. Pickard falls to 10-5-0 with a .913 save percentage and 2.32 GAA while backing up Stuart Skinner this season. Edmonton will look to get back on track Tuesday in a road matchup with the Jets.