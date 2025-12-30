Pickard halted 41 of 42 shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Pickard earned his way back to the win column in Monday's contest with his first performance with 40-plus saves since Apr. 27. With the win, he is up to a 4-5-2 record with an .874 save percentage and a 3.69 GAA across 14 appearances this season. Monday's win was the 33-year-old netminder's first since Dec. 4, snapping a three-game losing streak. While he has played subpar throughout the first half of this season, Monday's performance was by far his best of the year and is a strong building block for him moving forward. With Tristan Jarry (lower body) projected to be sidelined for at least another week, Pickard should see a few more opportunities in the interim while rotating starts with Connor Ingram. Pickard is a solid short-term streaming option, and his next chance to take the ice is Wednesday against the Bruins.