Pickard stopped 19 of 22 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Pickard made his first start since Oct. 26, when he suffered an overtime loss to the Canucks, and he didn't fare any better this time around. The Oilers were unable to hold an early two-goal lead, and Pickard was tagged with his second loss of the season. In five starts, the 33-year-old backup netminder has gone 2-2-1 with a 3.42 GAA and an .850 save percentage. His numbers are far from exciting, and he's only valuable in matchup-based situations as a streaming alternative, especially given he's nowhere close to stealing the starting gig off Stuart Skinner.