Pickard stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Pickard was beaten late in the third period by Nick Paul, who notched his first goal of the season, and later by Jake Guentzel, who buried the game-winning goal in overtime. Pickard has gone winless in his last five outings, a stretch in which he's gone 0-2-2 with an .854 percentage and a 4.19 GAA. He's not a reliable option in most fantasy formats right now, so he's better suited to stay on waivers in all leagues.