Pickard stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

Pickard did his job but got little support from the offense; it was the fifth time in seven starts he's allowed two goals or fewer. The Oilers had more shots over the first two periods of the game, but the Canadiens scored late in the second and twice in the third while controlling tempo over the final period. Pickard dropped to 4-3 with a 2.44 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Edmonton is back at it Tuesday night in Ottawa, when presumably Stuart Skinner will start.