Pickard turned aside 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota, with the Wild's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Most of the scoring took place in the first period as the Oilers emerged staring at a 3-2 deficit, and while Pickard played well the rest of the way, his offensive support disappeared. The veteran netminder has just one win since the beginning of November, going 1-4-1 with a rough 4.16 GAA and .867 save percentage over his last nine outings, but with Tristan Jarry (lower body) on the shelf, Pickard will see a heavier workload in the Edmonton crease with Connor Ingram -- who has yet to make an appearance in an NHL game this season -- as his backup.