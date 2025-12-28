Pickard will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard will return to the crease after Connor Ingram started three straight games, including Saturday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. The 33-year-old Pickard has a 3-5-2 record this season with a 3.93 GAA and an .861 save percentage through 13 appearances. Winnipeg ranks 21st in the league with 2.92 goals per game this year.