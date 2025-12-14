Pickard will defend the road crease against Montreal on Sunday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard didn't appear in any of the Oilers' last four games, and he'll likely continue to see limited playing time after the team traded for Tristan Jarry on Friday. However, Pickard will be between the pipes in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. He drew a home start against Montreal on Oct. 23, and he allowed five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage) en route to a 6-5 victory.