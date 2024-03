Pickard will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Montreal, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Pickard is coming off a 41-save performance in a win over Pittsburgh on March 10. Through 14 appearances with the Oilers this season, he has a 9-4-0 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per contest this campaign.