Pickard stopped 22 of 27 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Pickard was far from his best in this contest, but the Oilers were able to pull off a comeback with a three-goal third period. The 33-year-old netminder improved to 2-1-0 on the year, but he's allowed 10 goals on 64 shots, so he has yet to really look comfortable between the pipes. Stuart Skinner's also had some troubles -- expect the Oilers to give both goalies fairly regular time until one can get in a groove. They should each get a start over the weekend with Edmonton set for road games in Seattle on Saturday and in Vancouver on Sunday.