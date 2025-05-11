Pickard (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's home matchup versus Vegas in Game 4, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Pickard will miss his second straight contest after being hurt in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2. He has earned a 6-0 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. Stuart Skinner, who made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Saturday in Game 3, is expected to start Monday because of Pickard's absence.