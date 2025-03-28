Pickard gave up five goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Pickard kept the game scoreless through one period, but the Kraken hung five on the board against him in the second. He gave way for the final frame, with Olivier Rodrigue checking in for his NHL debut in the blowout loss. Pickard will need to be a lot better going forward, as it's unclear how much time Stuart Skinner (head) might miss following his exit from Wednesday's contest versus the Stars. Pickard is now 17-8-1 with a 2.75 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. The Oilers host the Flames on Saturday.